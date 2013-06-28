LONDON, June 28 Two former editors of a British
tabloid newspaper shut down by owner Rupert Murdoch over a
phone-hacking scandal lost a legal battle on Friday to have
criminal charges against them dropped.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, both former News of the
World editors and close associates of Prime Minister David
Cameron, have pleaded not guilty to charges that they conspired
to intercept people's voicemail messages in pursuit of stories.
Their lawyers had argued that once a message had been heard
by its intended recipient it was no longer "in the course of
transmission" as defined by the Regulation of Investigatory
Powers Act under which the charges were brought.
The hacking scandal prompted Murdoch to shut down the
mass-selling Sunday tabloid in July 2011 and led to a huge
police investigation and to a public inquiry that revealed
embarrassingly cosy ties between the media and politicians.
The judge in charge of the hacking case had rejected the
defence arguments advanced by lawyers for Brooks, Coulson and
three other former News of the World staff in May, but this
could not be reported at the time for legal reasons.
The defendants appealed, but the Court of Appeal upheld the
earlier judgment on Friday and allowed it to be reported.
"There is no good reason why the first receipt of the
communication should be considered as bringing the transmission
to an end," the Court of Appeal judges wrote.
The ruling means that Brooks, Coulson and others will stand
trial as planned in September on hacking and other charges.
Brooks and Coulson both deny charges of involvement in the
bribery of public officials for stories, and Brooks also denies
perverting the course of justice.
Brooks, who after leaving the News of the World went on to
edit its sister paper the Sun, Britain's highest-selling
newspaper, later became the boss of Murdoch's entire British
newspaper arm until the hacking scandal forced her out.
In her heyday, she enjoyed close friendships with senior
politicians including Cameron.
After leaving the News of the World, Coulson went on to work
as Cameron's chief of communications. He was forced out of that
job in January 2011 as the hacking scandal gathered pace.