* Rebekah Brooks hindered police, court told
* Brooks's husband "involved in elaborate spy movie plan"
* Her notebooks were taken from archives and later vanished
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 4 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss of
Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, and her husband were
involved in an elaborate but botched plan to hide computers and
documents from police investigating phone-hacking, a London
court heard on Monday.
Brooks, a former editor of Murdoch's News of the World and
Sun newspapers, also arranged with her personal assistant for
seven boxes full of her archived notebooks to be spirited away
before detectives could get hold of them, prosecutor Andrew Edis
told England's Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey.
Brooks was arrested in July 2011 and later charged with
conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemails on mobile phones,
authorising illegal payments to public officials, and perverting
the course of justice by hampering the police inquiry. She
denies the charges.
Her personal assistant Cheryl Carter, her racehorse trainer
husband Charlie, and Mark Hanna, ex-head of security at News
International, also deny charges of perverting the course of
justice.
In July 2011, News International, the British arm of News
Corp, became engulfed in a "media firestorm" after news
that journalists had hacked the phone of a murdered schoolgirl,
Edis said.
The furore led to the closure of the 168-year-old News of
the World and Brooks's resignation from the company.
The court was told that Hanna had organised an operation
named "Blackhawk" to protect Brooks and her husband, both good
friends of Prime Minister David Cameron, that led to attempts to
hide material from detectives.
On July 17, the day Rebekah Brooks was first arrested but
before police could begin searches, Edis said her husband had
been recorded on closed circuit TV hiding a bag and a laptop
beside bins in the underground car park of their flat in London.
These were collected by Hanna shortly afterwards and taken
away. After numerous contacts during the day, it was arranged
for the computer and other material to be returned, Edis said,
and later one of Hanna's team - pretending he was delivering
pizzas - put them back behind the bins in a black plastic bag.
WHERE EAGLES DARE
"Broadsword calling Danny Boy. Pizza delivered and the
chicken is in the pot," the security contractor wrote in a text
message to a colleague.
Edis explained that the Broadsword phrase was a reference to
the film "Where Eagles Dare", which starred Richard Burton as a
British spy.
But the plan went awry. The following morning, before it
could be retrieved, the black bag was discovered by a cleaner,
who gave it to his manager. The manager later called the police.
"This whole exercise was quite complicated and quite risky
and liable to go wrong, as it did," Edis told the jury. "The
only plausible explanation was it was designed to hide material
so the police wouldn't get it."
He said it turned out there had been nothing incriminating
on the computer, but that did not mean the activities were not
designed to hinder the police.
The court also heard that seven boxes of notebooks belonging
to Rebekah Brooks were removed from News International archives
by her assistant, Carter, after the hacking of schoolgirl Milly
Dowler's phone was revealed.
"You can imagine the extremely anxious if not panic-stricken
approach to these developments that must have been going on,"
Edis said. The boxes were taken to Carter's home and not seen
again, he added.
The trial heard last week that three senior former
journalists from the News of the World had admitted conspiracy
to tap the phones of politicians, celebrities and others.
Among those whose calls were hacked were Queen Elizabeth's
grandson, Prince Harry.
The trial, which is due to last six months, continues.