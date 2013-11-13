By Kate Holton
LONDON Nov 13 Rebekah Brooks, a former editor
of Britain's News of the World on trial for phone-hacking, had
her own voicemail repeatedly targeted by the private
investigator working for her newspaper, a court in London heard
on Wednesday.
Brooks, a confidante of Rupert Murdoch and Prime Minister
David Cameron, was one of hundreds whose name was found in the
notebooks of Glenn Mulcaire, who has pleaded guilty to voicemail
interception on behalf of the now defunct Sunday tabloid.
Four of the closest aides to Queen Elizabeth's grandsons,
Princes William and Harry, and a host of celebrities were among
other victims to have had their voicemail messages repeatedly
hacked for stories, prosecutors told the Old Bailey court.
Brooks, 45, is on trial with another former editor, Andy
Coulson, and six others on various charges related to
phone-hacking, making illegal payments for stories and hindering
police investigations. They all deny the charges.
Police found scribbled notes in Mulcaire's home detailing
the mobile numbers, security pin details and passwords of
hundreds of people. The notes included full transcripts of
voicemail messages, records of calls and text messages, while
audio recordings of private conversations were also found.
Questioning a police officer about the presence of Brooks'
name among Mulcaire's notes, her lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw asked
whether Brooks had been the victim of voicemail interceptions.
"She was targeted, yes," Detective Constable Tim Hargreaves
replied.
The phone-hacking accusations sent shockwaves through the
British establishment, led to a public inquiry into the conduct
of the press and forced Murdoch to close the 168-year-old News
of the World, Britain's best-selling newspaper that splashed
celebrity exposes.
Brooks and Coulson were both friends of Cameron.
Laidlaw told the court Brooks was asked at one point if she
would be prepared to be a witness for the prosecution.
The trial also heard how Mulcaire had repeatedly hacked into
the messages of British actress Sienna Miller at the time the
tabloid ran a series of stories about her relationship with
actor Jude Law.
Police found a network of contacts among Mulcaire's notes,
including the numbers and passwords for the 31-year-old actress
and many of her friends.
The court was told that between intercepting the voicemail
messages, Mulcaire often spoke to Ian Edmondson, the newspaper's
former news editor who is one of those on trial.
One email read to the court showed Coulson was told
information in a story about Prince Harry was well sourced
because it had been "scammed" from the prince's private
secretary.
"The health info is from doc himself, scammed from Helen
Asprey. Harry and William's PA so it's solid," the email said.
Asked by the royal correspondent Clive Goodman whether they
should first run the story past the head of communications to
Harry's father Prince Charles, Coulson replied: "He won't help,
will he."