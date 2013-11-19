LONDON Nov 19 The name of Glenn Mulcaire, the
man who had admitted carrying out phone-hacking for Rupert
Murdoch's defunct British tabloid, the News of the World, was
"generally known" at the paper, the trial of two of its former
editors was told on Tuesday.
Ex-editors Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, who later became
head of Murdoch's British newspaper arm news International, deny
conspiring to hack phones and charges relating to illegal
payments to public officials. Six others are also on trial.
Mulcaire, a private eye paid about 100,000 pounds
($160,000)a year by the News of the World, was convicted of
illegally accessing voicemails on mobile phones in 2007 and has
since pleaded guilty to more phone-hacking charges relating to a
far-wider timescale.
Three former senior journalists from the paper have admitted
conspiracy to illegally tap phones with Mulcaire, and the
prosecution have disputed the assertion by Brooks, who edited
the Sunday paper until 2003, that she had never heard of him
until he was arrested by police in 2006.
However, Geoff Sweet, a former sports reporter on the paper,
suggested Mulcaire was widely known when asked about an
interview he did with Mulcaire following a minor league soccer
match in which the private eye had played in 2002.
In a subsequent article which appeared in the paper, he
wrote that "Trigger" Mulcaire worked for the paper's special
investigations unit, which Brooks herself set up.
Asked how he knew this, Sweet told the court: "I was part of
the News of the World empire and it was just generally known."
Sweet said he spent little time in the office and told the
jury later: "Mulcaire was never discussed outside of this
story."
However Rob Beasley, the paper's former chief sports
reporter and now chief football writer for Murdoch's Sun daily
paper, said he had never heard of Mulcaire.
"I didn't know the guy existed," said Beasley, whose own
name and mobile phone number had appeared in one of Mulcaire's
notebooks.
Earlier, former News of the World night editor Harry Scott
said he would not have suspected that a 2002 article about
murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler had come from phone-hacking.
Asked if he thought the origin of the story was a police
source, Scott, who said he had no recollection of working on the
relevant edition of the paper nor the story itself, said:
"That's what I think, looking at it now."
It was the revelation that journalists had hacked Dowler's
phone that led to Murdoch closing down the title in 2011.
The trial continues.