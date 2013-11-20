By Michael Holden

LONDON Nov 20 A former senior journalist at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World emailed then editor Andy Coulson telling him to sack the private eye who has since admitted carrying out phone-hacking for the paper, a British court was told on Wednesday.

Ian Edmondson, who is on trial with Coulson on charges of conspiracy to commit phone-hacking, sent the email in February 2005 saying that large payments to Glenn Mulcaire should stop, the jury at London's Old Bailey court heard.

Mulcaire, though, continued working for the British Sunday tabloid until his arrest in 2006 and was later convicted for illegally accessing voicemails on mobile phones. He has now admitted further hacking charges relating to a wider time period.

Three other former senior journalists from the now defunct News of the World, including former news editor Greg Miskiw, have also admitted the conspiracy charges.

"The 2,000 pound a week payment to Greg's investigation man has to stop. I have spoken out about this a million times and I don't think I have to say any more," said Edmondson's email to Coulson, former managing editor Stuart Kuttner and the then deputy editor Neil Wallis.

Coulson, who quit as editor in 2007 before going on to work as Prime Minister David Cameron's media chief, Edmondson and Kuttner deny the hacking conspiracy charges along with Rebekah Brooks, the editor from 2000-2003 and later the chief executive of News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp.

Brooks and Coulson and four others are also accused of other offences which they deny.

Edmondson joined the paper as associate news editor in 2004 before being promoted to news editor the following year. He was associate editor when he was sacked by the paper in 2011, a few months before Murdoch shut it down amid widespread public anger at the phone-hacking allegations.

A week after his email suggesting Mulcaire should be axed, the court heard he asked the finance department to end the weekly payouts to the private eye's company.

"STOP PAYMENTS"

"Ian Edmondson has instructed me to stop Nine Consultancy's payments of 2,019 pounds," James Morgan, who dealt with payments to the paper's contributors, said in an email to Kuttner.

Edmondson's lawyer Sallie Bennett-Jenkins suggested her client had tried to make changes to the news desk, especially in its dealings with Mulcaire who she suggested was a "Walter Mitty" character who sometimes used the pseudonyms "Mr Lemon" or "Mr Strawberry" when he called the paper.

"It was a matter of common knowledge that Ian Edmondson had made a number of attempts to sack Glenn Mulcaire," she asked Nick McCaul who also worked in the paper's finance department.

"I don't know," he replied.

The prosecution have argued that Edmondson changed his attitude towards Mulcaire when he realised how useful his hacking skills were to gathering exclusive stories.

The payments to Mulcaire continued and the jury were shown a list of who authorised them. Edmondson's name did not appear as regularly as others such as Kuttner's which was often accompanied by the phrase "To Be Deleted".

The court later heard from freelance investigative researcher Andy Gadd who said he worked exclusively for Edmondson at the paper, providing information such as phone numbers and addresses.

The jury were told Gadd was paid about 340,000 pounds for services between 2004-7 and 2008-10, working on average two days a week for the News of the World.

Gadd said he had raised the issue of phone-hacking with Edmondson at a meeting they had in 2009. "He didn't really seem to know a great deal about it," he said.

The court was read a number of statements from former News of the World journalists and staff who also said they had not been aware of phone-hacking taking place at the paper.

"I first became aware of the concept prior to joining the News of the World," said soccer reporter James Fletcher who joined in 2002 from the Daily Mirror.