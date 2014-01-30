LONDON Jan 30 A former tabloid journalist who
has admitted phone-hacking while at Rupert Murdoch's News of the
World British newspaper admitted on Thursday he had given wrong
information earlier this week at the trial of one of the now
defunct paper's former editors.
Dan Evans, who is giving evidence for the prosecution in the
case of Andy Coulson and other former Murdoch staff, said he was
sorry if he had misled the court during evidence he had given
during four days of testimony.
Coulson, editor of the paper until 2007 and Prime Minister
David Cameron's communications chief up to 2011, denies
conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemail messages on mobile
phones and authorising illegal payments to public officials.
Evans has told the Old Bailey he hacked thousands of
voicemails during his time at the News of the World and that
Coulson knew exactly what he did.
During three earlier days of testimony, Evans said he had
hacked the phone of interior designer Kelly Hoppen and had heard
actress Sienna Miller leaving a tearful message on it which
formed the basis of a story in the paper.
However, on Thursday he told the jury he had been thinking
very hard and now had "nagging doubts" about what he had said
and instead believed the message had been left by Miller's
sister.
"Sorry, I didn't mean to mislead anybody and I misspoke my
evidence," Evans said. "I don't have specific total recall of
everything that went on a long time ago."
During a morning of often heated exchanges, Coulson's lawyer
Timothy Langdale accused Evans, who has admitted lying in legal
statements and to police when he was first accused of hacking,
of changing his testimony to fit other evidence being put before
the court.
Quizzed about the detail of the Miller story which appeared
in the paper, Evans said much of it came from his hacking of
Hoppen's phone but he had embellished it with a "bit of made-up
'friend said' quotery".
He said that regularly in tabloid newspapers quotes from a
source or other information were just made up.
"Sorry to shatter everybody's illusions but it's a fact,"
Evans said.
The trial of Coulson and six others accused of offences
relating to the phone-hacking scandal, including Rebekah Brooks
the former News International chief, is due to last until May.
They deny all charges.