By Michael Holden
LONDON, April 1 The husband of Rupert Murdoch's
former British newspaper chief Rebekah Brooks said on Tuesday he
was "mortified" he had embarrassed his wife by hiding material
from police investigating phone-hacking but denied lying to
protect her.
Giving evidence at the Old Bailey where he and his wife are
on trial, Charlie Brooks said he had been stupid to hide
computers and his pornography collection from detectives and had
not realised that what he was doing might be a crime.
The couple are both charged with conspiracy to pervert the
course of justice over the events of July 17, 2011 when Rebekah
Brooks, who ran Murdoch's News International, was
arrested by police over allegations linked to phone-hacking and
authorising corrupt payments to public officials.
They and five others, including News International's head of
security Mark Hanna, are on trial and they all deny the charges.
The jury has heard that on the day of the arrest, Charlie
Brooks asked Hanna to look after two briefcases with his
computers inside and later gave him a bag containing his adult
DVDs and another laptop.
He has told the court he had not wanted police to leak
details about the pornography to the press, while his computers
contained important information about a novel he was writing.
"Was the real point of this operation that involved Mr Hanna
to get rid of stuff that might damage your wife?" prosecutor
Andrew Edis asked him. "Your motive was to protect your wife to
whom you are extremely loyal."
Former racehorse trainer Brooks, 51, replied: "That's simply
not true."
The court heard his plan went awry when the material was
brought back to their flat in Chelsea, central London, and left
behind a bin. It was found by a cleaner and later handed over to
police.
"I feel ashamed of what I have done to Mr Hanna, who is an
innocent man," Brooks said.
"I feel furious with myself for being so stupid. I'm
mortified by the way I have embarrassed my wife, horrified I
have inadvertently given police ammunition to vilify and smear
her."
The court was told that when Brooks was arrested by police
the following year he had declined to answer any questions,
despite the negative inference that could be drawn from his
silence.
Edis said an honest man would want to make a "clean breast
of it" and suggested this was to allow him to see the full
details of the police case against him.
"It gave you the opportunity to make things up to fit the
evidence," Edis said. "If you kept your mouth shut you would be
able to invent things later."
"That wasn't my thought, no," Brooks said, telling the jury
he was acting on the recommendation of his lawyer. "An innocent
man is entitled to take legal advice."
The trial continues.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)