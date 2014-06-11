LONDON, June 11 A jury retired on Wednesday to
consider whether two ex-Rupert Murdoch editors, one the media
mogul's protege and the other a former close aide to the British
prime minister, were guilty over phone-hacking offences and
illegal payments to officials.
Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson, who later became Prime
Minister David Cameron's media chief, are accused of overseeing
criminal behaviour by journalists while they edited Murdoch's
News of the World Sunday tabloid.
Brooks, who went on to run the British newspaper arm of News
Corp., is also accused of authorising thousands of
pounds in illegal payments to a Ministry of Defence official
while editing its sister daily the Sun, and of trying to hinder
the police investigation.
They are on trial with five others including Brooks' husband
Charlie at London's Old Bailey central criminal court. They all
deny the charges.
