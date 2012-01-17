LONDON Jan 17 A respected British editor
laid the blame for the country's phone-hacking scandal at the
door of politicians and police on Tuesday, and said journalists
did not need new rules but merely to observe existing ones.
Ian Hislop, editor of the satirical and investigative
Private Eye magazine told a government-ordered inquiry into
press standards that legislation was not needed because many of
the tricks exposed by the hacking scandal were already illegal.
Hislop was appearing at the Leveson inquiry along with
editors from the Times, Sunday Times and Guardian to urge the
presiding judge to protect the country's cherished free press
and show caution when considering new legislation.
"Most of the heinous crimes that came up and have made such
a splash in front of this inquiry have already been illegal," he
said. "Contempt of court is illegal, phone-tapping is illegal,
policemen taking money is illegal. All of these things don't
need a code, we already have laws for them.
"The fact that these laws were not rigorously enforced is
again due to the failure of the police, the interaction of the
police and News International -- and let's be honest about this,
the fact that our politicians have been very, very involved in
ways that I think are not sensible with senior News
International people."
The Leveson Inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister David
Cameron last year at the height of the phone-hacking scandal at
the News of the World that prompted Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
to close the best-selling Sunday tabloid.
The scandal, which dominated the news agenda for weeks last
year, drew attention to the level of influence held by editors
and executives at News International, the British newspaper arm
of News Corp, and other newspapers in the country.
It embarrassed politicians for their close ties with
newspaper executives and also the police, who repeatedly failed
to investigate allegations of illegal phone hacking at the News
of the World.
Hislop said the conduct of the politicians, who socialised
with newspaper executives and employed former editors, gave the
impression to many that the industry was untouchable.
"If the prime minister appoints an ex-News of the World
editor to be his communications director, you must think 'we're
top of the pile, what could stop us?'" he suggested, adding that
the current and former prime ministers should appear before the
inquiry to explain their conduct.
Tom Mockridge, the head of News International who took over
when a host of Murdoch executives departed last year, also urged
the inquiry to protect the independent nature of Britain's press
regulation, which he said was respected around the world.
"In this society, where there is not a constitutional
guarantee of free speech, for the government to make laws which
intervene in the press would contravene that basic principle and
undermine the principle of a free press," he said.
He added that he had tightened the rules and governance at
the company's newspapers since arriving last year.
Judge Leveson is using the lengthy investigation to consider
new rules for the country's press which could range from
statutory regulation to the more lenient and current system of
self-regulation.
Most journalists and executives appearing before the inquiry
have accepted that the current rules need to be changed to give
more credibility and power to the body that oversees the
industry.
All have been opposed to a system where the government
regulates the press or has any control over its output.
"I think if the state regulates the press, the press no
longer regulates the state," Hislop said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Steve Addison)