LONDON, July 19 A journalist working for Rupert Murdoch's British Sun tabloid was arrested by police on Thursday as part of the far-reaching investigation centred on allegations of phone-hacking by newspaper reporters.

The unnamed reporter was held at his home in north London at about 6.30 a.m, Scotland Yard said. News International, the British arm of Murdoch's News Corp empire, confirmed he worked for the Sun.

The arrest was the seventh made by detectives working for Operation Tuleta, which is a probe into crminal breaches of privacy including computer hacking.

That inquiry is running alongside the main investigation into allegations of phone-hacking by journalists at News International, known as Operation Weeting, and a subsequent inquiry into corrupt payments made by reporters to public officials.

In total, almost 70 people have now been arrested as part of the three ongoing investigations.

Former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks, her husband and four other News International employees have been charged with perverting the course the justice over allegations they hid evidence from police involved in the investigations. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Steve Addison)