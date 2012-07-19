LONDON, July 19 A journalist working for Rupert
Murdoch's British Sun tabloid was arrested by police on Thursday
as part of the far-reaching investigation centred on allegations
of phone-hacking by newspaper reporters.
The unnamed reporter was held at his home in north London
at about 6.30 a.m, Scotland Yard said. News International, the
British arm of Murdoch's News Corp empire, confirmed he
worked for the Sun.
The arrest was the seventh made by detectives working for
Operation Tuleta, which is a probe into crminal breaches of
privacy including computer hacking.
That inquiry is running alongside the main investigation
into allegations of phone-hacking by journalists at News
International, known as Operation Weeting, and a subsequent
inquiry into corrupt payments made by reporters to public
officials.
In total, almost 70 people have now been arrested as part of
the three ongoing investigations.
Former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks, her husband
and four other News International employees have been charged
with perverting the course the justice over allegations they hid
evidence from police involved in the investigations.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Steve Addison)