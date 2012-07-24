* Alleged hacking victims included Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
By Michael Holden and Kate Holton
LONDON, July 24 Prime Minister David Cameron's
former spin doctor and a friend who was a top executive in
Rupert Murdoch's media empire face phone hacking charges,
prosecutors said on Tuesday, a twist that may expose Cameron to
more awkward questions about his judgment.
In a decision that opens the door to a politically-charged
court case, prosecutors said they had brought charges against
Andy Coulson, Cameron's former communications director, and
would charge Rebekah Brooks, who oversaw Murdoch's News
International and who remains a close friend of the prime
minister, at a later date.
"There is sufficient evidence for there to be a realistic
prospect of conviction in relation to one or more offences,"
said Alison Levitt, Principal Legal Adviser to the Director of
Public Prosecutions.
"I have concluded that a prosecution is required in the
public interest."
The alleged offences were committed between 2000 and 2006
when both Coulson and Brooks served as editor of the News of the
World, the salacious Sunday tabloid which Murdoch was forced to
close a year ago amid public disgust at the phone hacking
revelations.
If found guilty, the maximum penalty is two years in prison
and/or a fine.
Among the alleged victims were two former home secretaries
(interior ministers), former England soccer manager Sven-Goran
Eriksson, Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, former
Beatle Paul McCartney and a minor member of the royal family.
Analysts and opposition lawmakers said Cameron's political
reputation would be in the dock too at a time when his coalition
government is struggling to kick-start an economic recovery and
retain public trust.
"My view is that what happens to Andy Coulson and Rebekah
Brooks reflects on David Cameron's judgment in both the
appointment of Coulson and in being seen to be so close to a
certain newspaper empire," Paul Farrelly, an opposition Labour
lawmaker, told Reuters.
But though the trial was likely to inflict political damage
on Cameron it was unlikely to be fatal to his premiership whose
chances of survival depended more on the health of the British
economy, Farrelly added.
Six other people, including some of the most senior former
staff at the News of the World, Britain's biggest-selling Sunday
tabloid until it was closed, were charged alongside Coulson on
Tuesday. Brooks was not charged as she is due to report to
London police in August, part of her bail conditions.
Prosecutors said they were also hoping to reveal the names of
more than 600 people who they believe were hacking victims.
The eight defendants will appear at a magistrates court for
a preliminary hearing on August 16.
Brooks and Coulson are also both accused of involvement in
hacking the telephone of Milly Dowler, a missing schoolgirl who
was later found murdered in 2002.
It was the revelation that News of the World journalists had
hacked her phone, giving her parents false hope that she was
alive, which triggered a furore that engulfed Murdoch's News
International and led to the closure of the 168-year-old paper.
DENIALS
Both Brooks and Coulson said they would fight the
allegations, and specifically denied any wrongdoing over Dowler.
"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me will know that I
wouldn't - more importantly that I didn't - do anything to
damage the Milly Dowler investigation," Coulson said outside his
house in south London surrounded by photographers and media.
"At the News of the World we worked on behalf of the victims
of crime, particularly violent crime, and the idea that I would
then sit in my office dreaming up schemes to undermine
investigations is simply untrue."
In her statement, Brooks, a close confidante of Murdoch,
said she did not authorise, nor was aware of phone hacking.
"The charge concerning Milly Dowler is particularly
upsetting not only as it is untrue but also because I have spent
my journalistic career campaigning for victims of crime. I will
vigorously defend these allegations," she said.
Brooks, her husband and her personal staff have already been
charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, while
Coulson has separately been charged with perjury after he denied
any knowledge of phone hacking in an unrelated Scottish court
case.
Coulson resigned from the News of the World following the
2007 convictions, and took up the role as director of
communications of Cameron's Conservative Party, helping to shape
his campaign to become prime minister.
Critics say Cameron appointed Coulson in order to secure the
backing of the journalist's former boss, Murdoch, and say the
appointment showed a shocking lack of judgment.
Brooks, instantly recognisable by her long, curly red hair,
was close to Cameron, socialising with him over Christmas
breaks, and both were embarrassed when an inquiry into media
ethics read out text messages sent between the two.
Cameron used to sign his frequent text messages to Brooks
with an affectionate "LOL", which he thought stood for "lots of
love". She quit her News International job at the height of the
furore last July when the Dowler hacking was revealed.
Tuesday's decision to press charges is far from the end of
the matter. Police have two other ongoing inquiries examining
allegations that journalists hacked into computers and made
corrupt payments to public officials in return for information.
Almost 50 arrests have been made as part of those inquiries
which the detective in charge said on Monday had spread to
include journalists from other newspaper publishers.
