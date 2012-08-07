LONDON Aug 7 Police arrested a journalist
working for Rupert Murdoch's British Sun newspaper on suspicion
of corruption on Tuesday as part of a wide-reaching
investigation centred on allegations of phone-hacking by
newspaper reporters.
The unnamed 37-year-old man was held at his home in north
London at about 6.00 a.m, London's Metropolitan Police said.
News International, the British arm of Murdoch's News Corp
empire, confirmed he worked for the Sun.
Detectives also arrested a 29-year-old police officer
serving with the Sussex Police force in southern England.
Police said the arrests were made as a result of information
provided to it by News Corp's internal Management Standards
Committee, which was set up in the wake of the phone hacking
scandal.
The arrests take to 43 the number of suspects held by
detectives working for Operation Elveden, a probe into illegal
payments by journalists to police and public officers in return
for information.
That inquiry is running alongside the main investigation
into allegations of phone-hacking by journalists at News
International, known as Operation Weeting, and a separate
inquiry into illegal breaches of privacy including computer
hacking.
Around 70 people have now been arrested as part of the three
investigations.
Prime Minister David Cameron's former communications chief
Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks, who oversaw Murdoch's News
International, were charged with phone hacking offences last
month. Both deny the allegations.
The pair had both served as editor of the now-closed News of
the World tabloid at the heart of the phone hacking scandal.
