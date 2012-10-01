LONDON Oct 1 A senior counter-terrorism detective, who has been charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act for allegedly leaking information to Rubert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid, appeared in court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector April Casburn, 53, is accused of offering the newspaper information about Operation Varec, the investigation into whether an earlier police inquiry into phone hacking at the paper should be re-opened, the Press Association reported.

She is also charged with misconduct in a public office in September 2010.

Casburn appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

She is the first person to be charged under Operation Elveden, the investigation into alleged corrupt payments to public officials which forms part of the wider phone-hacking scandal that led to the News of the World's closure.

Casburn was released on bail until Nov. 2, when she will appear at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.