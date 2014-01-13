LONDON Jan 13 Rebekah Brooks, the former head
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, asked for her office
to be swept for listening devices the day before police reopened
their investigation into phone-hacking, a London court heard on
Monday.
The Old Bailey was also told that Murdoch's News
International set up three security operations, nicknamed
Blackhawk, Kestrel and Sparrowhawk, to protect executives when
they were sent threatening letters at the height of public anger
in 2011 over phone-hacking allegations.
"Can we have my phones, and office swept ... thanks.
Discreetly," Brooks wrote in an email to Will Lewis, a senior
News International executive, and Mark Hanna who ran the
company's security operation.
The email was sent on Jan. 25 2011, the day before London's
Metropolitan Police announced a new investigation into hacking
by journalists at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid.
Brooks, a former editor of the News of the World and News
International chief executive from 2009, denies charges of
conspiring to hack phones, authorising illegal payments to
public officials and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
by hiding material from police.
Lawyer William Clegg, representing Hanna who is accused of
helping Brooks to conceal items from detectives, told the court
office sweeps were "entirely normal and routine", and were
regularly carried out at newspaper buildings to ensure rivals
could not find out about exclusive stories.
He also said there had been daily sweeps carried out in 2011
because Murdoch's News Corp was at the time in the
process of trying to buy full control of British pay TV operator
BSkyB, a plan which was ditched in the wake of the
phone-hacking furore.
Cross-examining Jane Viner, the operations manager for News
International, now known as News UK, Clegg said the scandal had
led to members of the public sending threatening and abusive
letters to Brooks and other company executives, so much so that
mail was being monitored by the security team.
"I do remember Mark (Hanna) talking to myself and others
about it," Viner said, agreeing that the perceived security risk
had never been higher.
Clegg said police later found a large volume of threatening
letters at Hanna's home.
As a result, News International brought in an external firm,
International Corporate Protection, to bolster security. They
organised three operations to provide bodyguards for Brooks,
Lewis and public relations executive Simon Greenberg, the jury
were told.
This led to a 24-hour physical presence outside Brooks's
home in Oxfordshire and her flat in London.
Earlier the court was told that on July 14, 2011, the day
before she resigned from News International, Brooks had been
making plans to move her office from the firm's London
headquarters to her Oxfordshire home.
Brooks, Hanna and five others deny all charges and the trial
continues.