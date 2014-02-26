* Goodman jailed for accessing voicemail of royal aides'
phones
* Tribunal may have aired allegations against other staff
* Brooks, other defendants deny charges against them
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Feb 26 Rebekah Brooks, the former boss
of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm, told her trial on
Wednesday she offered a journalist convicted of phone-hacking a
job to avoid the "publicity nightmare" of him going to an
employment tribunal.
Clive Goodman, the former royal editor of the News of the
World newspaper that Brooks edited until 2003, was jailed in
January 2007 for illegally accessing voicemail messages of
phones belonging to aides to Britain's royal family.
On his release, Goodman was sacked but began unfair
dismissal proceedings against News International, the British
newspaper arm of News Corp., alleging others at the
company including the then editor, Andy Coulson, and managing
editor Stuart Kuttner, knew all about phone-hacking.
The jury had earlier in the trial been shown by the
prosecution emails from Brooks to Goodman discussing a possible
job, which the prosecution suggested showed she was aware that
the phone-hacking had been going on.
Brooks, who is on trial in London for offences including
conspiracy to hack phones, said the firm did not want to agree a
financial settlement with Goodman, but also wanted to avoid the
embarrassment of a public employment tribunal and the damaging
headlines that might produce.
The idea of offering Goodman an alternative job came from
herself and Les Hinton, then the boss of News International, she
said.
"It was during the conversation with him (Hinton) that he
explained this potential publicity nightmare that could happen,"
she told the court as she gave evidence for a fourth day.
In April 2007, Brooks said she met Goodman to offer him a
role working on a royal magazine the company were producing to
commemorate the 10th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.
"Clive was angry that he had been dismissed and felt he had
been unfairly treated by the company," she said.
"For the company to then have to go through these
allegations, although unfounded, in an industrial tribunal
(where) anyone can say what they like, it was a delicate
situation."
"MOVE ON"
Goodman's response was "muted" and he rejected the offer
and, a month later, another job working at the Sun where she was
the then editor, Brooks said. He then later agreed a settlement
with the company, the court was told.
Asked by her lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw if she thought
Goodman's allegations were true or had worried about her own
position in the light of his conviction, she replied:
"Absolutely not", adding that as far as she knew, the police,
the company and regulatory bodies had drawn a line under the
issue.
"Police said nothing more to see, time to move on," she
said. "I had a belief and still have a belief this was not going
on under my editorship. I still believe that now as I did back
in 2006. Not knowing doesn't mean it not happening."
The trial has been told Glenn Mulcaire, a private detective
who worked for the News of the World and who was jailed with
Goodman in 2007, has now admitted hacking the phone of murdered
schoolgirl Milly Dowler in 2002.
The revelation of that hacking in July 2011 led to Murdoch
closing down the News of the World and Brooks was also forced to
resign from her role as chief executive of News International.
Earlier, Brooks told the court she had been asked to be a
prosecution witness by police in 2006 after they discovered her
own mobile had been repeatedly hacked by Mulcaire.
But she declined after discussing the matter with senior
figures from News International.
"We all agreed it would not be the right thing for me to
make a formal complaint," she said.
Brooks denies conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemail
messages, authorising illegal payments to public officials and
perverting the course of justice.
Coulson, Kuttner and Goodman and three others are also on
trial for a variety of offences. They all deny wrongdoing and
the trial continues.