LONDON, April 8 The former managing editor of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid denied on Tuesday telling journalists on the paper to falsify the names of sources when making cash payments for pictures and stories.

Beginning his evidence at London's Old Bailey court, Stuart Kuttner, who was managing editor at the weekly newspaper for 22 years until 2009, said he "most certainly did not" advise journalists to provide false names and addresses to protect confidential sources.

Kuttner is on trial with the paper's former editors Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson accused of conspiracy to intercept voicemails on mobile phones. They all deny the charges.

Brooks, Coulson and the News of the World's former royal editor Clive Goodman, also face charges over illegal payments to public officials which they deny.

The trial has previously heard that Goodman used false names to make cash payments to three sources.

The court has also heard private detective Glenn Mulcaire, with whom Goodman was convicted of phone-hacking in 2007, had used the code names "David Alexander" and "Paul Williams", the jury was told.

Kuttner said cash payments to sources were "infrequent" and a journalist could mark the payee as confidential, meaning no name or address was required.

"The suggestion of deliberate falsification, I want to reject with all the force I have," he said.

Kuttner, 74, who the jury has been told is suffering from ill health, said his role as managing editor required him to manage staff and finances, but he liked to remain involved in the journalism and regularly wrote opinion columns.

He said his 29-year career at the newspaper, both as a reporter and editor, was one built on "trust".

"The culture in newspapers ... is one of trust. You trust people bringing in the stories, people who create the financial documents until proven otherwise," he said.

"In all my experience, until the matters that led to me and others being here, as far as I know I was never let down. Newspapers and the News of the World were at the centre of my life," he added.

Kuttner said he had occasionally questioned some of Goodman's cash payments which he thought were "excessive", but trusted his staff and took the view that journalists by their nature would have confidential sources, the court was told.

Asked if he ever knowingly authorised payment to a public official or member of the police, he said: "If Clive Goodman, or anyone else, came to me and asked me to sign off a document to pay off a police officer, I'd have told him to clear off."

Despite his role managing the newspaper's budget, Kuttner said he did not know why extensions were made to Mulcaire's contract, when it had been suggested that payments to his firm should be cut as a cost-saving measure.

The jury were told on Tuesday that the long-running trial, which began last October, is now expected to continue until the end of May, with a verdict anticipated in June. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Stephen Addison)