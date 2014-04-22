LONDON, April 22 David Cameron's former media
chief Andy Coulson told a London court on Tuesday he had not
listened to hacked voicemail messages that exposed an affair
between actress Sienna Miller and James Bond star Daniel Craig.
Coulson, who was Cameron's head of communications until
2011, is charged with conspiracy to hack phones of high-profile
celebrities and politicians whilst he was editor of Rupert
Murdoch's now defunct News of the World tabloid.
The Old Bailey jury has previously heard that Dan Evans, a
former reporter at the paper and self-confessed phone hacker,
played Coulson a voicemail message left on Craig's phone by
Miller in 2005. The message revealed that Miller, then
girlfriend of actor Jude Law, was having an affair with Craig.
Taking the witness stand on the 100th day of the trial,
Coulson said he never heard the hacked message.
Asked by defence counsel Timothy Langdale whether the
incident ever took place, he replied: "No, it did not."
Langdale said Evans claimed to have played the message to
Coulson at a meeting in London, when the then editor was
actually in Brighton attending the Labour party conference.
The court was shown a copy of Coulson's diary from 2005 with
appointments to meet leading politicians, including then
Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown, during the conference.
"I wouldn't have cancelled any of those appointments," said
Coulson. "It was the purpose of me being there, to have those
meetings."
The 46-year-old denied that references made by other News of
the World editors to "special checks" made by Evans to
investigate the story were a reference to phone-hacking.
"It is an indication to me that he has some sources, or a
source," said Coulson. "I think all reporters think their checks
are special."
Coulson, who also faces charges over authorising illegal
payments to public officials, is on trial alongside the former
head of Murdoch's British newspaper arm Rebekah Brooks and five
others. All seven deny the charges.
The trial continues.
