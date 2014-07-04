Activist investor Sarissa targets three Innoviva board seats
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
LONDON, July 4 British Prime Minister David Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson was jailed for 18 months on Friday for being complicit in industrial scale phone-hacking by journalists at the Rupert Murdoch tabloid he edited.
Coulson, editor of the now defunct News of the World newspaper from 2003-2007, was convicted last week of conspiracy to illegally intercept voicemails on mobile phones following a high-profile eight-month trial at London's Old Bailey court. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)
NEW YORK, March 13 Malaysian streaming video provider iflix has tapped Sean Carey, a former Netflix executive, as its new chief content officer, the company said in statement on Monday.
