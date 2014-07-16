* Prosecutors decide insufficient evidence to pursue
ex-staff
* Murdoch's News of the World hacked thousands of phones
* Ex-editor jailed for hacking earlier this month
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 16 Six former journalists on Rupert
Murdoch's now defunct British tabloid, the News of the World,
will not face charges in connection with widespread
phone-hacking at the paper, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Andy Coulson, the paper's former editor
who later became Prime Minister David Cameron's media chief, was
jailed for encouraging the hacking of voicemails on mobile
phones in a bid to find exclusive stories.
Three other former senior journalists and a private
detective who carried out extensive hacking on behalf of the
paper also admitted their role in the activity.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had
decided not to press ahead with accusations against six other
former members of staff.
"We have concluded that there is insufficient evidence for a
realistic prospect of conviction," senior CPS lawyer Gregor
McGill said in a statement.
He said the CPS had considered action against two of the
individuals for data protection offences but had concluded in
one case there was not enough evidence and, in the other, that
prosecution would not be in the public interest.
London police launched a broad investigation into
allegations of illegal behaviour at News International, the
British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp., in
January 2011.
Months later, revelations that staff on the paper had hacked
into the voicemails of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler sparked
widespread outrage and prompted Murdoch to close the
168-year-old tabloid.
It emerged that the newspaper had listened in to the
messages of thousands of people, from movie stars to crime
victims to government ministers, to obtain information for
scoops.
The police inquiry ultimately led to an eight-month trial of
Coulson and News International's former chief executive and
one-time News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks. She was found
not guilty of all charges.
Other journalists from Murdoch newspapers have already been
charged with offences relating to illegal payments to public
officials and are facing trial, while prosecutors are also
considering criminal corporate charges against the firm.
The CPS said it was still deciding whether two other ex-News
of the World staff should face hacking charges.
"Due to the ongoing review of evidence relating to the two
remaining suspects in the case file, we are unable to provide
further reasoning for our decisions at this stage," McGill said.