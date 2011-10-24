LONDON Oct 24 James Murdoch, heir apparent to his father's News Corp media empire, will return on November 10 to give evidence before the British parliament over what he knew about phone hacking, the committee investigating the scandal said on Monday.

Murdoch appeared alongside his father in July to explain their role in the hacking case which has hammered the reputation and value of the company. Since then, however, other News Corp executives have contradicted James' testimony.

The Murdoch's appeared at the height of the drama as it emerged that people working for the tabloid had hacked the phones of those ranging from celebrities to crime victims in search of exclusive stories. (Reporting by Kate Holton)