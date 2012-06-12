By Philip Baillie
LONDON, June 12 Media baron Rupert Murdoch tried
to persuade former Conservative Prime Minster John Major to
change his policy on Europe in return for support from his
newspapers, an inquiry into press standards heard on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Leveson inquiry, John Major, whose tenure as
British Prime Minster lasted between 1990 and 1997, said the
founder of News Corporation had met him in 1997, asking him to
change his stance on Europe.
"Just before the 1997 election it was suggested to me to try
to get closer to the Murdoch press and I agreed that I would
invite Mr Murdoch to dinner and we did have dinner in February
1997," Major told the inquiry.
"The dinner would have contained the usual amount of
political gossip that these occasions tend to have."
"It became apparent in discussion that Mr Murdoch said that
he didn't like our European policies and wished me to change our
European policies. If we couldn't change those policies he could
not and would not support the government.
"It is not often someone sits in front of a prime minister
and says to a prime minister: 'I would like you to change your
policy or my organisation cannot support you'," Major added.
He said he thought Murdoch was "edging towards" a referendum
on leaving the European Union.
But he did not change his views after pressure from Murdoch.
"I made it pretty clear we weren't going to change our
policies and we moved on to other matters," he added.
In April, Murdoch told the inquiry: "I have never asked a
prime minister for anything."
The Conservatives lost the 1997 election to a resurgent
Labour party under Tony Blair, supported by Murdoch titles The
Sun and the Times.
