LONDON, June 24 Ed Miliband, the leader of
Britain's opposition Labour party, on Tuesday said Conservative
Prime Minister David Cameron had serious questions to answer
after a court found Cameron's ex-media chief guilty of being
part of a phone-hacking conspiracy.
Miliband has long questioned Cameron's judgment over Andy
Coulson who resigned as editor of Rupert Murdoch's now defunct
News of the World newspaper in 2007 when two of its employees
were jailed for phone-hacking before Cameron hired him.
In a TV statement, Miliband accused Cameron of allowing his
friendly ties to Murdoch, who controls several British media
outlets, to impair his judgment when it came to assessing
allegations that Coulson had been involved in phone-hacking.
"I believe this isn't just a serious error of judgement.
This taints David Cameron's government because we now know that
he put his relationship with Rupert Murdoch ahead of doing the
right thing when it came to Andy Coulson," said Miliband.
Less than two hours after the verdict, Cameron issued what
he called a "full and frank" apology, saying he had taken
Coulson's assurances of innocence at the time at face value,
something he now realised was a mistake.
Miliband said the apology was insufficient, that Cameron had
brought a criminal into the heart of government, and that he now
owed the nation a more detailed explanation.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)