* "Confidential" government mission mentioned in messages
* Minister, partner's personal voice mail also hacked
By Mark Hosenball
Sept 21 Rupert Murdoch's News of the World
hacked extensively into the voice mail of a minister in
Britain's former Labour government, according to three people
familiar with the matter.
The unauthorized access to voice mails left for Denis
MacShane in 2004 and 2005, as he served as Minister for Europe,
is one of a handful of cases to surface involving a serving
government official in the phone hacking scandal that has
engulfed Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O).
A private detective hired by the weekly tabloid, which was
closed by Murdoch in July as controversy over phone hacking
allegation raged, hacked the voice mails left for MacShane,
according to the three people familiar with documentary
evidence held by British police.
MacShane remains a Member of Parliament, representing the
city of Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
Some of MacShane's messages hacked by Glenn Mulcaire, a
private detective who worked on retainer for the News of the
World, included voice mails from Joan Smith, a newspaper
columnist and crime novelist with whom MacShane had a personal
relationship at the time, the evidence shows.
The people familiar with the evidence said that the News of
the World's objective in hacking MacShane's and Smith's
messages appeared to be to discover more information about
their private relationship. However, the paper never published
a story on the subject.
At one point, according to documents police seized from
Mulcaire, the private eye wrote down details, apparently
obtained from MacShane's voice mail, relating to a trip
MacShane was about to take to Spain. The details included
MacShane's flight number and arrival times, one of the sources
said.
Another source familiar with the evidence said that
Mulcaire's records included the home and mobile phone numbers
of MacShane, Smith and MacShane's brother, and that the Spain
trip information hacked by Mulcaire related to a confidential
mission MacShane was making in his capacity as one of Prime
Minister Tony Blair's principal advisors on Europe.
"The idea that the (newspaper) could get into phones of a
senior government official was worrying," this source said. An
official familiar with British government security measures
said that such phone hacking might have raised questions about
security at Britain's Foreign Office, although it probably
would not have been regarded as a major breach of national
security.
MacShane and Smith declined requests to comment for this
story. But Tamsin Allen, a lawyer with the London firm Bindmans
LLP who represents MacShane, said police were in possession of
phone-hacking notes made by Mulcaire about MacShane which
contained information on MacShane and Smith. She said that
MacShane had launched a hacking-related legal claim against the
Murdoch organization.
A representative of News International, Murdoch's
London-based newspaper company, said the company was not
commenting on any individual cases. But this person said: "News
International continues to cooperate fully with the
Metropolitan Police Service in its investigations. We are eager
to assist it in any way possible to ensure that those
responsible for criminal acts are brought to justice."
Sarah Webb, a lawyer for Mulcaire, declined to comment.
LEVESON INQUIRY
One of the sources familiar with the evidence of how
Mulcaire hacked MacShane and Smith's messages said that the
evidence strongly suggested that the hacking had been requested
by a News of the World journalist other than Clive Goodman, a
former Royal correspondent who was the first journalist at the
tabloid to be implicated in phone hacking.
In 2007, Goodman and Mulcaire both were briefly jailed
after they pleaded guilty to charges alleging that they hacked
into the voice mail of aides to members of Britain's royal
family.
Top Murdoch company executives in London said at the time
that the hacking by Mulcaire and Goodman was an isolated
occurrence. But evidence has surfaced recently that the
practice was much more widespread.
MacShane is one of several dozen people who believe they
were targets of media intrusion who have been granted status as
"core participants" in a wide-ranging public inquiry into media
reporting practices which was set up on the orders of Britain's
current coalition government.
The inquiry, led by Lord Justice Brian Leveson, an English
appeals court judge, is expected to begin hearing evidence in
the next few weeks. Joan Smith has also been granted "core
participant" status by the Leveson inquiry.
According to a person familiar with the inquiry, core
participant status means that the inquiry will pay for a senior
lawyer to advise and represent the participant at the inquiry.
At some point the participant also will be granted access to
evidence police collected during their phone-hacking related
investigations.
People familiar with police inquiries related to phone
hacking said that London's Metropolitan Police Service, also
known as Scotland Yard, obtained much of the key evidence of
alleged News of the World phone hacking years ago, at the time
of Mulcaire and Goodman's initial arrest. But the evidence was
not acted upon until police opened aggressive new inquiries
into alleged media abuses earlier this year.
One of the issues the Leveson inquiry will examine is how
Scotland Yard handled its investigations of phone hacking and
other media practices over the years.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)