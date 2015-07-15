LONDON, July 15 An executive from Britain's
Trinity Mirror newspaper group was arrested on Wednesday
in connection with a police investigation into allegations of
phone-hacking by journalists on the publisher's papers.
London police said detectives from Operation Golding, an
investigation into hacking at the Mirror group, had arrested a
47-year-old journalist "on suspicion of conspiracy to unlawfully
intercept communications".
Trinity Mirror confirmed a member of staff had been detained
and a person familiar with the situation confirmed it was Lee
Harpin, the agenda editor for the group's national titles.
The arrest is the fifth to have been made by officers from
Operation Golding.
Shares in Trinity Mirror, owner of the Daily Mirror and
Sunday Mirror titles, fell 6 percent when the news broke.
In May, eight mostly celebrity victims of phone-hacking won
a total of 1.2 million pounds ($1.9 million) in damages from the
newspaper group.
It was the first civil lawsuit against Mirror titles since
the scandal of phone-hacking, where journalists illegally
listened to private voicemail messages to generate exclusive
stories, hit the headlines in 2011.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by
Stephen Addison)