* Britain to recall Les Hinton and then James Murdoch
* Murdoch says happy to appear before the committee
* News Corp investors widen legal complaint
(Adds U.S. legal move, Australian inquiry)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's parliament on Tuesday
said it would recall Rupert Murdoch's son James to answer more
questions in its probe into News Corp's hacking scandal and U.S.
shareholders raised the stakes in a legal battle with the
company.
The two moves reignited a long-running controversy that has
already damaged the British establishment and threatened the
media magnate's once untouchable political influence.
British politicians said they would call James Murdoch for
further questioning, probably in November, after employees
appeared to contradict his statements that he had only limited
knowledge of the widespread hacking at a News Corp newspaper.
James Murdoch, chairman of News Corp's British
newspaper arm, spent almost three, uncomfortable hours in front
of a parliamentary committee with his father in July, answering
questions over what they had done to unravel the scandal at the
now-defunct News of the World.
His insistence that he did not know the problem stretched
beyond a single "rogue reporter" until earlier this year has
since been undermined by two senior employees who say they made
him aware of a wider problem in 2008.
The spotlight on James Murdoch's handling of the scandal has
damaged his reputation and raised questions over whether he can
succeed his father at the top of the company.
It has also raised concerns about the level of corporate
governance at News Corp.
In America, shareholders widened a legal complaint against
the company, while Australia looked set to hold a wide-ranging
inquiry into its media in the wake of the scandal.
A revised lawsuit alleged News Corp's board knew more than
10 years ago that the company's U.S. subsidiaries were illegally
hacking competitors' computers
"The board has not lifted a finger to engage in any
oversight of (Rupert) Murdoch's rule, even when it was provided
with clear and unmistakable warnings that News Corp's business
practices were not only unethical, but also illegal," said the
complaint, filed in Delaware Chancery Court.
Tom Watson, the most dogged member of the British
parliamentary committee, told Reuters members wanted to speak to
Les Hinton, the most senior News Corp executive to stand down
over the scandal, and several lawyers as well as James Murdoch.
"We're inviting him back," he said. "We feel we should hear
from Les Hinton and a couple of the lawyers before James
Murdoch, so realistically we are talking about November."
The parliamentarians have interviewed a host of senior
executives, lawyers and former editors. Members have appeared
incredulous at times as witnesses denied all knowledge of the
hacking and said they could not remember who said or did what
when.
Former News Corp lawyer Tom Crone and editor Colin Myler
repeatedly said the committee would "have to ask Les Hinton
about that", when the committee asked them questions a week ago.
NEVER-ENDING QUESTIONS
News Corp has been engulfed by the scandal since July when
it was revealed that people employed by the paper had hacked
into the phones of murder victims, including schoolgirl Milly
Dowler, and British war dead, as well as celebrities and
politicians.
The crisis has already wiped billions of dollars off News
Corp's market value, cost it two senior executives, forced it to
drop a prized $12 billion bid for BSkyB and shut down
the 168-year-old News of the World tabloid.
It has humiliated the 80-year-old Rupert Murdoch, who has
for years had a strong influence over British politicians, and
also to a lesser degree, those in Australia and the United
States.
It has also embarrassed British Prime Minister David
Cameron, who hired former News of the World editor Andy Coulson
as his spokesman.
News Corp said James Murdoch would be happy to appear in
front of the committee again to answer any further questions.
"When James Murdoch testifies before parliament, it will be
good theatre," Richard Levick, the head of Levick Strategic
Communications which advises on crisis management, told Reuters.
"It will create news interest yet again and re-emerge as a
story. The legal moves and the inquiry in Australia are taking
it global."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Tom Hals in
Delaware; Editing by Mark Potter and Andrew Heavens)