LONDON, June 24 Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper operation said it had changed the way it did
business after one of its former editors was found guilty of
charges related to phone hacking.
Andy Coulson, the former editor of its News of the World
title, was found guilty of conspiracy to intercept
communications on Tuesday. Rebekah Brooks, the British newspaper
arm's former chief executive, was cleared of all the charges.
"We said long ago, and repeat today, that wrongdoing
occurred, and we apologised for it," a News UK spokesman said.
"We have been paying compensation to those affected and have
cooperated with investigations.
"We made changes in the way we do business to help ensure
wrongdoing like this does not occur again. And we are strong
supporters of the Independent Press Standards Organisation that
is expected to begin work this autumn, serving as a watchdog on
the industry in the public interest."
