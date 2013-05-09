LONDON May 9 A former policeman was sentenced
to 10 months in jail on Thursday for selling a story to the Sun
newspaper and trying to sell another, about the child of
celebrities Peter Andre and Katie Price, to the now defunct News
of the World.
In 2010, James Bowes sold information about a family whose
child had been bitten by a fox to the Sun for 500 pounds,
causing such a media onslaught on the family that they
temporarily moved house.
Judge Mr Justice Fulford said Bowes' actions were out of
character for an otherwise good police officer, but added that
his behaviour had dented public confidence in the authorities.
"You abused your position as a police officer by providing
unauthorised information to the press," Fulford said at the Old
Bailey.
"Activity of this kind is deeply damaging to the
administration of justice in this country."
Bowes, who was dismissed by Sussex police after being
arrested last year, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public
office last month.
He is the fourth police officer to have been jailed after
prosecutions under the police Operation Elveden, investigating
unlawful payments by journalists to public officials. Elveden
itself is part of a wider investigation into phone-hacking by
journalists that began early in 2011.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Steve Addison)