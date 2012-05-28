Breezy dresses, old Hollywood and furniture at New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Fashion houses Badgley Mischka, Brandon Maxwell and designer Victoria Beckham debuted their latest collections at New York Fashion Week.
LONDON May 28 A protester interrupted the evidence of former Prime Minister Tony Blair to a judicial inquiry on Monday, shouting anti-war slogans and calling the former Labour leader a war criminal for joining the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The man entered the media press inquiry at the High Court in London from behind the stand where Blair and the judge were seated, and shouted: "this man should be arrested for war crimes. The man is a war criminal."
Court officials bundled him out of the room after about 20 seconds and inquiry chairman Lord Leveson called for an immediate inquiry into how he had been able to disrupt the proceedings.
It was the second time in less than a year that a protester has been able to break into an official hearing involving links between British politicans and the media.
Last July, a spectator was able to approach media mogul Rupert Murdoch as he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee and throw a foam pie at him.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800 zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.