LONDON Oct 22 British newspapers belonging to
Trinity Mirror are facing legal claims for phone hacking
by four people, including former England football coach Sven
Goran Eriksson, media said on Monday.
The only company previously sued for illegally hacking
voicemail messages was News Group Newspapers, publishers of the
now-defunct News of the World newspaper, which was part News
International, the British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corporation empire.
The latest claims allege that Mirror group journalists
listened to the mobile phone messages of Eriksson, Abbie Gibson,
former nanny for the Beckham family, former English football
player Garry Flitcroft and actress Shobna Gulati.
The claims allege "breach of confidence and misuse of
private information" relating to the "interception and/or misuse
of mobile phone voicemail messages and/or the interception of
telephone account".
No particulars of the claims have been filed, according to
an article published on the Financial Times website.
Hacking allegations have in the past been directed at the
Mirror titles, but the publisher of papers including the Daily
Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People has always strenuously denied
any wrongdoing.
The four claimants, represented by Mark Lewis, who also
represented other celebrities and claimants in action taken
against News International, have four months to serve claims on
Trinity Mirror, the FT said.
"There might not be a documentary smoking gun, but we will
show there is a smoking bullet, the consequence of the actions,"
Lewis told Sky News on Monday.
Lewis was not immediately available for further comment.
The filed claims allege phone hacking took place at the
Daily Mirror when Piers Morgan, who edited Murdoch's News of the
World from 1994 to 1995 before editing the Daily Mirror from
1995 to 2004, was editor.
Morgan, now a CNN talk-show host in the United States, has
consistently denied authorising phone hacking during his time as
editor, which includes rejecting the claims at a high-profile
Leveson Inquiry appearance in December.
Trinity Mirror has said publicly that it did not carry out
an investigation into any alleged illegal practices at its
titles because there was no evidence its journalists had hacked
any phones.