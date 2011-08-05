(Adds comment, detail)
LONDON Aug 5 British house prices rose 0.3
percent last month, but the housing market is unlikely to see
much further improvement in the rest of this year, mortgage
lender Halifax said on Friday.
British house prices have been softening since the middle of
2010, with many buyers deterred by a squeeze on household
finances, worries about the economy and difficulty in obtaining
credit.
July's rise beat forecasts for an unchanged reading on the
month, and the 2.6 percent fall in the three months to July
compared with a year ago, was also better than the 2.8 percent
decline pencilled in by analysts.
However, economists said they expected house prices to
resume their fall in the coming months.
"We suspect that squeezed purchasing power, tightening
fiscal policy, a softening labour market and persistent serious
concerns over the economic outlook will weigh down on potential
buyers and dampen house prices," said Howard Archer, economist
at IHS Global Insight.
"These factors are seen outweighing the support to house
prices coming from extended very low interest rates."
Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis said that there had
been little change in either the level of house sales or the
number of properties on the market since 2010.
"This pattern is expected to continue over the rest of the
year with little genuine direction in either house prices or
sales," Ellis said.
The average price of a home stood at 163,981 pounds last
month.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)