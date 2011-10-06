LONDON Oct 6 British house prices unexpectedly
fell 0.5 percent in September and were 2.3 percent lower in the
three months to September compared with a year ago, a survey by
mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.
Analysts had expected a rise of 0.2 percent on the month,
for a three-month annual fall of 2.1 percent.
September's declines were less marked than the 1.1 percent
monthly fall and 2.6 percent 3-month annual drop posted in
August, and Halifax said a mixed pattern this year -- with
prices rising in some months but falling in others -- showed the
housing market lacked direction.
"Greater uncertainty about economic and personal financial
circumstances, together with pressure on householders' finances
from weak earnings growth, higher inflation and increases in
taxes, are likely to be constraining housing demand," said
Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.
"Despite these pressures, low interest rates and a rise in
employment over the past year, have been supporting the market,
resulting in broad stability in both prices and activity. We
expect little change over the remainder of this year."
Halifax noted that house prices in the calendar
July-September quarter were 0.1 percent higher than in the
April-June period -- the first quarterly rise since Q1 2010. The
average price of a home stood at 161,132 pounds in September.
