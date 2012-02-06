LONDON Feb 6 British house prices rose by
0.6 percent in January, almost completely reversing the previous
month's decline, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on
Monday.
House prices fell by -1.8 percent in the three months to
January compared with a year ago, taking the average price of a
home to 160,907 pounds.
In December, house prices fell by a revised 1.0 percent.
"The continuing very low level of interest rates has helped
to support housing demand, resulting in little overall movement
in house prices since last spring," said Halifax housing
economist Martin Ellis.
"Low rates have contributed to mortgage payments falling to
their lowest level as a proportion of disposable earnings for a
new borrower for 14 years. A recent improvement in employment
trends may also have supported demand," he added.
Once a big driver of consumer spending, Britain's property
market has faltered since the start of the financial crisis.
Many economists expect weak economic growth, squeezed
household finances and tight mortgage lending to weigh on
housing market demand throughout 2012, though Ellis said house
prices should hold steady this year, barring another downturn.
"Prospects for house prices over the coming months will, to
a large extent, depend on events in the euro zone and the
repercussions of developments there for the UK economy. If the
UK can avoid a prolonged recession, we expect broad stability in
house prices in 2012," Ellis said.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)