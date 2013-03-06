BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
LONDON, March 6 British house prices rose 0.5 percent in February from January, according to mortgage lender Halifax, which said it had become more positive about the outlook for the property market for the rest of the year.
In the three months to February, house prices were 1.9 percent higher than a year ago, the third successive increase in this measure.
"We expect to see a national increase in house prices over the course of 2013," said Halifax chief economist Martin Ellis.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to rise 0.2 percent on the month and 1.7 percent on the year.
Halifax, which had previously forecast steady house prices during 2013, said Britain's improving labour market was helping to support housing demand.
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: