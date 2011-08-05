LONDON Aug 5 British house prices rose 0.3
percent last month, but fell 2.6 percent in the three months to
July compared with a year ago, mortgage lender Halifax said on
Friday.
That compared with analysts' forecasts for an unchanged
reading on the month and a 2.8 percent annual decline, and took
the average price of a home to 163,981 pounds.
The data reinforced the picture of a virtually stagnant
housing market, and Halifax said that there had been little
change in either the level of house sales or the number of
properties on the market since 2010.
"This pattern is expected to continue over the rest of the
year with little genuine direction in either house prices or
sales," said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.
