LONDON Aug 5 British house prices rose 0.3 percent last month, but fell 2.6 percent in the three months to July compared with a year ago, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

That compared with analysts' forecasts for an unchanged reading on the month and a 2.8 percent annual decline, and took the average price of a home to 163,981 pounds.

The data reinforced the picture of a virtually stagnant housing market, and Halifax said that there had been little change in either the level of house sales or the number of properties on the market since 2010.

"This pattern is expected to continue over the rest of the year with little genuine direction in either house prices or sales," said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.

