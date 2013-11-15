LONDON Nov 15 Veteran British folk singer Roy
Harper has been charged with sexually abusing a girl for two
years in the 1970s, starting when she was under 13 years old,
police said on Friday.
Manchester-born Harper, 72 and now living in Rossmore,
Ireland, is accused of nine sexual offences between 1975 and
1977, all relating to one girl, West Mercia police in central
England said in a statement.
Over a 47-year career in music, Harper influenced major rock
bands such as Pink Floyd and inspired Led Zeppelin's 1970 song,
Hats Off to (Roy) Harper.
He will appear before magistrates in Hereford on Monday.
Harper, celebrated in part for his refusal to seek
commercial fame as many of his 1960s and 1970s contemporaries
did, released his first album in 1966 and went on to produce
more than 20 others.
Earlier this year he put out his first album in over a
decade, and last month played shows in Bristol, Manchester and
London's Royal Festival Hall.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)