SYDNEY, July 1Australia on Tuesday moved to
strip entertainer Rolf Harris of some of the numerous honours
bestowed during a five-decade career after a London court found
him guilty on 12 counts of indecently assaulting young girls.
Australian-born Harris, 84, was convicted on Monday of
sexually assaulting four girls, some as young as seven or eight,
between 1968 and 1986.
"Following his conviction in UK courts, the ARIA Board has
made the decision to withdraw the ARIA Hall of Fame award
bestowed upon Rolf Harris," the Australian Recording Industry
Association said in a statement on its website.
An artist and musician who presented prime-time TV shows
mostly aimed at children, including one aimed at combating
sexual abuse of children, Harris was inducted into the ARIA Hall
of Fame in 2008.
In the Perth suburb of Bassendean where Harris grew up, the
mayor said a meeting would be held later in the week to decide
if a plaque outside his family home, and artwork hanging in
council buildings, would be removed.
"We simply cannot tolerate the horrendous crimes which he's
been convicted of, so it is a shock but it's something we must
do now to distance ourselves," John Gangell told the Australian
Broadcasting Corp.
Harris is the biggest name to go on trial since British
police launched a major investigation after revelations that the
late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile was a prolific child sex abuser.
"It's a big shock but, you know, obviously he's been found
guilty and he'll go to jail," said Debra Frawley, a legal
secretary from Sydney.
"...It's sad for the victims but it's also sad that Rolf
Harris, after a fantastic career, this is what he's going to be
remembered for. He was like everyone's favourite uncle and you
don't like hearing that he's done things like that."
Harris, who denied all the charges and said the allegations
against him were "laughable", will be sentenced on Friday.
