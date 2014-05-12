* Abused girl for entire teenage life, court told
* She went to police after seeing him during queen's 2012
jubilee
* Harris says in a letter: "I am sickened by myself"
By Jack Stubbs
LONDON, May 12 Australian entertainer Rolf
Harris sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in her bedroom
before going downstairs to laugh and joke with her parents, a
London court was told on Monday.
Harris abused the girl for her entire teenage and
young-adult life, first assaulting her at the age of 13 as she
got out of the shower, prosecutor Sasha Wass told the jury. He
also took photos of her as she slept and molested her within
yards of other sleeping children, she added.
A global star of family TV entertainment for more than 50
years, Harris is the biggest name to go on trial since British
police launched a major investigation after revelations that the
late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile was a prolific child sex abuser,
leading to the arrest of more than a dozen ageing celebrities.
The 84-year-old is charged with 12 counts of indecent
assault against four girls between 1968 and 1986, the youngest
of whom was aged just seven or eight at the time of the alleged
offence.
Harris denies the charges.
Giving evidence behind a screen, the woman, now aged 49,
said she was too scared and intimidated by Harris's fame to tell
anyone about the abuse and he routinely sexually assaulted until
she was 28 years old.
"I was just so scared of him, He was this big man on the
telly and I thought no one would believe me anyway," she said.
"He was this huge character and I thought I wouldn't stand a
chance.
"I felt disgusted in myself for letting him do it."
"I AM SICKENED BY MYSELF"
Wearing a dark suit, pink shirt and brightly coloured
striped tie, Harris sat expressionless in dock at Southwark
Crown Court as the woman described over 10 different occasions
when, she said, he had assaulted her.
Talking about the incident in her bedroom when she was 15,
she said: "He reached my bedroom and I was by the door. He gave
me another one of his big hugs and tickles and my heart was
booming."
She said Harris then put his hand down her trousers.
"When he got downstairs, he just started laughing and joking
with everybody," she added.
The woman said she finally decided to go to the police in
2012 after seeing Harris take part in the Queen's Diamond
Jubilee celebrations.
"The TV was on and Rolf was on the box, and I just thought:
'Cant I get away from this bloody man?'
"He's been on the telly quite a lot recently and it's like
he invades my home," she said.
"That's when I decided I wasn't going to have any more of
it," she added.
The court has previously heard that the entertainer, known
to millions in Britain and Australia for his work as a TV
presenter and a string of pop-music hits, was a Jekyll and Hyde
figure who gained the trust of children before abusing them.
After being confronted by a letter from his alleged victim's
father, Harris replied with a confession in which he accepted
that he had had a sexual relationship with the woman but did not
say it had occurred while she was under-age.
"When I see the misery I have caused ... I am sickened by
myself," the jury heard he wrote in the letter.
"We can't go back and change things we have done in this
life. I wish to God I could."
The trial continues.
The trial continues.