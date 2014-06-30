UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Baku promoter hits back at Liberty Media
BAKU, March 15 The promoter of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix hit back on Wednesday at "ignorant" criticism of his race by Formula One's new owners Liberty Media.
LONDON, June 30 Veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris was found guilty on Monday of 12 charges of indecently assaulting four girls over nearly 20 years from 1968, the BBC reported.
Harris, 84, who was a mainstay of family entertainment in Britain and Australia for more than 50 years. Some of the victims were as young as seven or eight.
He is the latest in a string of celebrities to be tried for historic sex offences in Britain.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)
BAKU, March 15 The promoter of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix hit back on Wednesday at "ignorant" criticism of his race by Formula One's new owners Liberty Media.
NEW YORK, March 15 Managers of top-performing "unconstrained" bond funds have slashed their stakes in U.S. corporate bonds following a monstrous rally, reflecting skepticism that any tax changes enacted under President Donald Trump can drive prices even higher.
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February, likely hurt by delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years could allow the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates on Wednesday.