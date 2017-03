LONDON, July 4 Veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris, a household name in his homeland and in Britain who presented prime-time TV shows mostly aimed at children, was jailed for five years and nine months on Friday for assaulting young girls over two decades.

On Monday, Harris, 84, who was also well-known as an artist and musician, was found guilty of 12 counts of assaulting four girls, some as young as seven or eight, between 1968 and 1986. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)