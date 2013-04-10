LONDON, April 10 Britain's audit regulator said
it was considering whether to probe how KPMG checked the books
of HBOS, the UK bank that had to be rescued with taxpayer money
in the financial crisis.
"We don't currently have it under investigation but we are
monitoring the situation quite closely with everything that is
going on at the moment, and then we will take a decision whether
or not to start an investigation," an FRC spokeswoman said.
A decision would be taken after the Financial Conduct
Authority published its report into the HBOS failure in the
autumn, the FRC said.
KPMG said it stands by the quality of its work at HBOS,
which is now part of Lloyds Banking Group.
UK shareholder advisory group Pirc said in a letter to the
Financial Times on Wednesday there should be an independent
investigation into how KPMG audited HBOS in the run up to the
bank's collapse.
The FCA does not regulate auditors but its report on the
collapse of HBOS will look at some aspects of auditing.
"As part of our report into HBOS, we will look at the
factual input of auditors in areas such as provisioning and will
ask questions where appropriate," an FCA spokeswoman said.
"However, this is not the same as assessing whether an audit
has been conducted correctly, which would be a matter for the
FRC to examine," the spokeswoman added.
The FCA replaced the Financial Services Authority from this
month and its predecessor has already touched on auditing at
HBOS when it fined Peter Cummings, head of corporate lending at
HBOS until it was rescued, 500,000 pounds last year.
In its report on Cummings, the FSA said KPMG had
consistently suggested that a more prudent approach should be
taken to provisioning against possible losses.
"The firm (HBOS) consistently chose to provision at what
KPMG identified as being the optimistic end of the acceptable
range for corporate," the FSA report said.
"KPMG's view of what constituted the acceptable range was
informed by management's assessment of the degree of credit risk
in particular transactions," it added.
Pirc has called on the new chairman of the FCA, John
Griffith-Jones to step aside until a probe of KPMG's audit is
done, as he was working for auditor when HBOS failed.
The FCA report into HBOS will have outside, independent
reviewers to check if potential conflicts of interest have
distorted its findings.
"John does not sit on the board sub-committee of the FCA
which is tasked with overseeing the HBOS report," the FCA said.