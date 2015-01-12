LONDON Jan 12 Several expensive cancer
medicines will no longer be available on Britain's state-funded
National Health Service (NHS) following an overhaul of an
over-budget drug funding scheme, NHS England said on Monday.
The revamp was triggered by the escalating cost of supplying
modern cancer therapies, which often cost tens of thousands of
pounds for a course of treatment.
Drug companies have been in urgent talks with the health
service about the cuts. In some cases that has resulted in price
reductions, allowing certain medicines to stay on the list, but
other firms have failed to reach a workable deal.
Japan's Eisai said it was "outraged" by a decision
to de-list its breast cancer drug Halaven. Other notable drugs
being dropped include Sanofi's prostate and bowel
cancer drugs Jevtana and Zaltrap.
The changes follow a review of the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF),
which pays for treatments deemed too costly under the normal
process for evaluating medicines. The fund has overspent hugely
since it was set up by Prime Minister David Cameron in 2011.
Manufacturers argue that the de-listings fly in the face of
evidence that their medicines offer clear benefits, but critics
of the CDF claim it was set up for political reasons, resulting
in money being wasted on excessively pricey drugs.
While most drugs have been retained, the list of approved
clinical uses for medicines has been cut to 59 from 84
previously.
Despite the revamp, the CDF budget will still increase to an
expected 340 million pounds ($515 million) in the year from
April 2015 from 280 million in 2014/15. If action had not been
taken, the projected cost would have grown to around 420 million
in the coming year.
"There were drugs that did not offer sufficient clinical
benefit so we simply cannot go on funding those," said Peter
Clark, chair of the CDF and a practising oncologist.
"There were others that offered some benefit but were costly
and I am pleased that a number of pharmaceutical firms worked
with us to make prices more affordable, saving millions of
pounds that can now be reinvested in other treatments."
($1 = 0.6596 pounds)
