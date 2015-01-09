Jan 9 Circle Holdings Plc, the first
private company to run a general hospital for Britain's
state-funded National Health Service (NHS), said on Friday it
was pulling out of Hinchingbrooke because "it is no longer
sustainable".
Shares in the company were down 17.6 percent in early trade.
Its decision, triggered by a crisis in the provision of
emergency care across the NHS in recent months, is a blow to
government plans to increase the role of private companies in
British healthcare.
The company, which took over the running of the hospital in
Cambridgeshire, eastern England, in 2012, said it could not
afford the extra funding needed to cope with a jump in accident
and emergency (A&E) admissions.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)