LONDON Oct 31 The risks to public health from
exposure to emissions from shale gas extraction or fracking are
low as long as operations are properly run and regulated, the
British government's health agency said on Thursday.
In a review of the potential health impact of fracking,
which involves the pumping of water and chemicals into dense
shale formations to push out gas and oil, Public Health England
(PHE) said any health impacts were likely to be minimal.
Since there is currently no fracking in Britain, the PHE
report examined evidence from countries such as the United
States, most of which it said suggested any risk to health is
typically due to operational failure.
"The currently available evidence indicates that the
potential risks to public health from exposure to emissions
associated with the shale gas extraction process are low if
operations are properly run and regulated," said John Harrison,
director of PHE's centre for radiation, chemical and
environmental hazards.
"Good well construction and maintenance is essential to
reduce the risks of ground water contamination," he added.
Keen to stimulate a U.S.-style production boom and offset
dwindling North Sea oil and gas reserves, Britain's
Conservative-led government has backed fracking as an "energy
revolution" that could create jobs and cut energy prices.
Activists say the government should instead invest more in
renewable energy. Environmental campaigners have staged large
anti-fracking protests, arguing that it can pollute water
supplies and cause earthquakes.
Greenpeace said earlier this month it would encourage
British landowners to join together in legally opposing
fracking, a move that could strengthen the opposition to
exploration and development of shale oil and gas.
Responding to the PHE's report, Quentin Fisher, a professor
of petroleum geoengineering at the University of Leeds, said it
was "yet another study" suggesting contamination of the
groundwater due to fracking was unlikely.
"The report provides even more evidence that production of
gas from shale can be made very safe," he added.
Ken Cronin, chief executive of the UK Onshore Operators
Group which represents the onshore oil and gas industry, also
welcomed the report, saying he hoped its findings would
"reassure communities up and down the country that shale gas can
be extracted with minimal risk to their wellbeing".
