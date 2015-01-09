* Says surge in A&E admissions requires additional budget
* Has improved waiting times since taking over in 2012
* Shares fall 24 pct
* Hospital judged "inadequate" and needing special measures
(Adds inspection judges hospital "inadequate")
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 9 The British government's winter
healthcare problems deepened on Friday as the company which won
the first-ever deal to run a general hospital for the
state-funded National Health Service pulled out, saying the
contract was not sustainable.
Circle Holdings Plc said it would walk away from
running Hinchingbrooke hospital in eastern England, adding to
the pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron over the running of
the National Health Service (NHS), which is expected to be a
central issue in campaigning for this May's national election.
Accident and emergency (A&E) services, cited by Circle as a
key pressure point at Hinchingbrooke, have become a national
concern in recent days with a number of hospitals declaring
"major incidents", complaining they are unable to handle the
number of patients seeking care.
Both main British political parties have looked to bring in
private companies to run parts of the NHS and 10 billion pounds
($15 billion) was spent on buying healthcare services from
private companies in 2013-2014, out of a total expenditure of
119.5 billion, according to a report from the National Audit
Office (NAO).
But the extent of private company involvement remains
contentious and opposition health spokesman Andy Burnham tweeted
to say the current government had appointed Circle and its
policy on the NHS was "unravelling before our eyes".
Shares in Circle, partly owned by its doctors, closed down
25 percent at 50 pence.
Circle, which took over the running of the hospital in 2012,
said it could not afford the extra funding needed to cope with a
jump in accident and emergency (A&E) admissions.
"Like most hospitals, over the past year Hinchingbrooke saw
unprecedented A&E attendances and not enough care places for
healthy patients awaiting discharge," said Chief Executive Steve
Melton.
The Department of Health said it was disappointed by
Circle's decision and there would be a managed transfer of the
running of the trust back into state hands.
Later on Friday, the Chief Inspector of Hospitals
recommended Hinchingbrooke be put into special measures after an
inspection reported significant failings and judged it
"inadequate" with regard to whether services were safe, with
particular concerns over A&E staffing.
"RISKS WERE KNOWN"
The opposition Labour party, which lost power in the last
election five years ago, said the government was warned two
years ago about Circle's business plan. "Given that these risks
were known at the outset, ministers must explain why they judged
Circle a safe choice to run this hospital," said Burnham.
But health minister Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter Burnham
should stop playing politics. "He signed off decision to allow
private sector operator. This Gov makes no apology for seeking
solutions for failing hospitals."
Hinchingbrooke had been described as a "financial and
clinical basket case" by a minister before it transferred to
Circle in 2012. It improved performance in A&E and cancer
waiting times, but was already running bigger than expected
deficits in the first year, the NAO said in November 2012.
Melton said demands on services had increased further in the
last year, with 30 percent more patients treated in A&E.
Providing the standard of care patients deserved needed more
than the 5 million pounds of additional investment it was
contractually required to provide, Circle said.
Analyst Charles Weston at brokerage Numis said he did not
expect the decision to affect Circle's other NHS work, including
the treatment of NHS patients in Bath, Nottingham and Reading.
He believed it could still win new NHS business.
British voters list the state of the NHS as one of their top
three concerns ahead of the May 7 election, with discontent
about a system struggling to cope with rising patient numbers.
Cameron has rejected the criticism, saying there were 9,000
more doctors and 3,300 more nurses because his government had
protected NHS funding.
($1=0.6623 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young and William James; Editing
by David Holmes, Greg Mahlich)