(Corrects name of company in reference to 800 million pound
contract)
* Government sees private sector as key to healthcare
provision
* NHS spent 10 bln stg on service providers in 2014-15
* Mitie eyes up to 10 pct healthcare revenue growth
* Outsourcing of critical services remains contentious issue
* Potentially lucrative for companies, but risks attached
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Feb 19 Sitting on a plush sofa in a
cheery room in a modern apartment block set in the leafy
surroundings of a former British military academy, 72-year-old
Gloria Lafferty is looking forward to a traditional British meal
of fish and chips with her family.
The scene is far removed from the care home horror stories
that have played out in the British media over recent years, for
Colebrook House is an assisted-living scheme that its operator
holds up as an example of what the private sector can contribute
to a national health service creaking under the strain of an
ageing population and limited funds.
"It's different here, lots of smashing carers," Lafferty
said of the scheme that support services company Mears Group
runs on behalf of local government and a housing
association.
The provision of care for those who can no longer look after
themselves but do not need hospital treatment is one of the
biggest problems facing Britain's state-funded National Health
Service (NHS).
But the involvement of the private sector in critical
services remains a contentious issue after botched high-profile
contracts, such as G4S and Serco's overcharging
for the electronic tagging of criminals.
The mishandling of health services can prove even more toxic
for government, while unexpected developments such as rising
patient numbers or more complex treatment can destroy companies'
financial forecasts.
Circle Holdings, for example, walked away from
running Hinchingbrooke hospital in eastern England last month,
saying the contract was not sustainable.
UNDETERRED
But for all the dangers, groups such as Mears, Mitie
and Interserve remain undeterred, each buying into the
healthcare market to gain a foothold in what they see as sector
with potential for high growth and high profit.
Britain provides home care to patients through its local
authorities and the NHS, which employ thousands of contractors
ranging from outsourcers to healthcare businesses and individual
professionals.
"It's an extraordinarily fragmented market ... that creates
a big cost for local authorities because they have to manage and
monitor all those contracts," Liberum analyst Will Shirley said.
"That's a massive burden that will need to come down over time."
Mitie entered the healthcare market three years ago with its
acquisition of Enara, Britain's fourth-largest home-care
provider.
"Healthcare in the long term is a great growth opportunity
for the private sector, especially in areas like domiciliary
care," Mitie CEO Ruby McGregor-Smith told Reuters.
"In terms of (revenue) growth, I think you would say it can
grow 5-10 percent over the next two to three years."
Mitie's healthcare division accounts for about 10 percent of
group revenue and grew 7.3 percent to 48.2 million pounds ($74.4
million) in the six months to Sept. 30.
The outsourcing of government contracts began in the early
1980s under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who privatised
large chunks of industry in a bid to make them more efficient.
Since then, both Labour and Conservative governments have
continued the process. In 2013-14 the NHS spent 10 billion
pounds on private service providers out of total expenditure of
119.5 billion pounds, the National Audit Office said.
BIG CONTRACTS
The biggest deal so far has been an 800 million pound
contract for a partnership including Mitie, awarded by an NHS
Trust last year.
It is these types of deals that mid-sized outsourcers such
as Interserve are hoping to target.
"We are now looking selectively at contract opportunities
that come up from the NHS ... Our ambition is, within the next
12 to 18 months, to be successful at winning one of those larger
NHS contracts," said Patrick Carter, Interserve's head of
healthcare.
But as the experience of Circle Holdings shows, significant
risks remain.
As well as providing basic standards of care set out by
regulators, the companies must meet specific objectives set out
by local authorities or NHS commissioners -- such as customer
satisfaction levels or time-keeping -- which can affect how much
they are paid.
Serco, one of Britain's largest outsourcers, is now focusing
on non-clinical services such as cleaning and switchboard
operations after its community care contract reported a 12
million pound loss.
The government is also looking to improve care standards by
adopting outcome-driven payment systems.
Though that would hit returns for providers that fail to
deliver the required results, Mears is confident of his
company's ability to capitalise on such measures.
"The way many of the these services are commissioned is
outmoded," Executive Director Alan Long said.
"They desperately need to change to a payment system that
isn't based simply on the time you spend ... but is one that is
linked to the quality of outcomes you are able to deliver."
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)