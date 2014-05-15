LONDON May 15 Concerns that some people could be at a greater risk of a heart attack or stroke as a side-effect of taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs were thrown into doubt on Thursday when research published last year was said to have overstated the risks.

The British medical journal BMJ said the authors of two articles published last year had withdrawn statements about the adverse effects of statins after finding statistical errors in their research.

The fault stemmed from citing data from an uncontrolled study that incorrectly concluded that statin side effects occurred in 18-20 percent of patients.

"The BMJ and the authors of both these articles have now been made aware that this figure is incorrect, and corrections have been published withdrawing these statements," said a BMJ statement.

The articles were by John Abramson of Harvard medical school and Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist of Croydon, London.

BMJ editor-in-chief Fiona Godlee said the error was contained in one statement which was published in both articles.

She said the journal was making a public statement to alert people to the flawed research and would ask an independent panel to decide whether the articles should be retracted.

In an editorial she said she hoped "patients who could benefit from statins are not wrongly deterred from starting or continuing treatment because of exaggerated concerns over side effects".

An estimated 7 million people in Britain take statins at an annual cost of around 450 million pounds ($700 million) and a health watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, has recommended wider use.

U.S. guidelines on heart health also recommend more aggressive statin therapy for high-risk patients.

Most statins are now off-patent and available as generics, although Britain's AstraZeneca still has exclusivity on Crestor, a particularly potent statin and the company's top-selling medicine.

But Godlee said she still felt more needed to be done before statins could be declared safe.

"The BMJ will continue to debate the important questions raised in both these articles: whether the use of statins should be extended to a vastly wider population of people at low risk of cardiovascular disease; and the role of saturated fat in heart disease," she said.

