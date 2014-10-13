LONDON Oct 13 Thousands of health workers in
Britain will strike on Monday to protest against a pay freeze,
the first walk out over pay in the country's state-run National
Health Service (NHS) for over thirty years.
The government has rejected trade union calls for a 1
percent pay rise for some nurses, midwives, ambulance and
support staff in hospitals in England and Northern Ireland.
The health workers are staging a four hour walk-out on
Monday, followed by four days of action short of strike. The
unions say urgent and emergency care won't be affected but some
routine appointments and services will be.
"Our NHS members don't take action often or lightly. For
many, it will be the first time they walk out as the last action
over pay was 32 years ago," Dave Prentis, the general secretary
of trade union Unison, which represents 300,000 health workers
in England, said.
Defending the government's stance, Health Secretary Jeremy
Hunt said that 55 percent of NHS workers were receiving a 3
percent pay rise through annual job progression-based rises and
the country did not have the resources to go further than that.
"We can't afford to offer 1 percent on top of the 3
percent," Hunt told BBC radio. "We've had very clear analysis
that if we did that, hospital chief executives would lay off
around 4,000 nurses this year and around 10,000 nurses next
year."
Those workers not in line for an automatic job progression
wage increase have been awarded a 1 percent increase.
The British economy is set to grow faster than other major
advanced economies this year, but wage growth has remained
subdued, resulting in a fall in living standards that has become
the opposition Labour Party's main line of attack on the
Conservative-led government before a May 2015 national election.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)