LONDON Nov 30 Doctors in Britain's state-funded
health service announced on the eve of a planned mass walkout
they would suspend it until January after "conciliatory talks"
with the government over new pay and conditions.
The strike had been due to start on Tuesday, involving
doctors in training, or junior doctors, who represent just over
half of all doctors in the National Health Service. It would
have hit non-emergency care and led to the cancellations of many
operations.
"Following conciliatory talks ... we have agreed to suspend
industrial action in England, which was due to begin at 8 a.m.
tomorrow," the BMA, the union which held the ballot on strike
action, said in a statement on its website.
"The government has also agreed not to proceed unilaterally
with the introduction of a new contract."
Ninety-eight percent of more than 37,000 junior doctors had
voted to take part in industrial action, including strikes, in
protest against the new employment contract proposed by Health
Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
The BMA and doctors have criticised the new contract, which
changes the way they are paid for anti-social hours, saying it
does not provide proper safeguards against doctors working
dangerously long hours.
The government says the new contract is part of measures to
ensure patients get the "same quality of care across the week".
Doctors' strikes are rare in Britain. The last time they
took industrial action was in 2012 over NHS pensions, but care
was only slightly disrupted.
The last major walkout was in 1975 over non-payment for work
done outside the standard 40-hour working week. A new contract
was agreed the next year.
