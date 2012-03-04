LONDON, March 4 Some 70 British business
leaders and groups representing hundreds of others have written
an open letter to Britain's government demanding the debate
about building a third runway at London's Heathrow airport be
re-opened.
The letter, published in Britain's Sunday Telegraph
newspaper, is signed by large corporations such as Microsoft
and Telefonica O2, and puts further pressure
on the government to re-think its aviation policy.
The letter was also signed by Simon Walker, director-general
of the Institute of Directors, and John Longworth, director
general of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Heathrow is operating at almost full capacity after
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government blocked
development of a third runway when it came to power in 2010, as
further expansion of the west London site would mean a huge
increase in the number of planes flying directly over the
capital.
Heathrow's operator, Ferrovial -owned BAA, last
month said Heathrow was falling behind rival European airports
in the battle for lucrative routes to China because of the
constraints on growth at Britain's largest airport.
Earlier this year British business group London First
called on the government, which recently announced plans to hold
a formal consultation on proposals for a Thames estuary hub,
criticised the government for ruling out a third runway at
Heathrow for political reasons.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Holmes)