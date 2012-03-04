* Businesses send letter to gov't about Heathrow expansion
LONDON, March 4 Some 70 British business
leaders and groups representing hundreds of others have written
an open letter to Britain's government demanding the debate
about building a third runway at London's Heathrow airport be
re-opened.
The letter, published in Britain's Sunday Telegraph
newspaper, is signed by large corporations such as Microsoft
Corp and Telefonica O2, and puts further
pressure on the government to re-think its aviation policy.
The letter was also signed by Simon Walker, director-general
of the Institute of Directors, and John Longworth, director
general of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Heathrow is operating at almost full capacity after
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government blocked
development of a third runway when it came to power in 2010, as
further expansion of the west London site would mean a huge
increase in the number of planes flying directly over the
capital.
Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) said it did not
support the development of a third runway at Heathrow because of
the "unacceptable environmental consequences."
"The government will consult on an overarching sustainable
framework for UK aviation this spring and alongside this we will
publish a call for evidence on maintaining effective UK hub
airport connectivity," a DfT spokesman said.
"As the Chancellor made clear in his Autumn Statement, we
will explore all the options for maintaining the UK's aviation
hub status with the exception of a third runway at Heathrow."
Heathrow's operator, Ferrovial -owned BAA, last
month said Heathrow was falling behind rival European airports
in the battle for lucrative routes to China because of the
constraints on growth at Britain's largest airport.
Earlier this year British business group London First
called on the government, which recently announced plans to hold
a formal consultation on proposals for a Thames estuary hub,
criticised the government for ruling out a third runway at
Heathrow for political reasons.
